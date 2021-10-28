Special Olympics Trick or Treat event at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Special Olympics of New Hanover County will host their Trick or Treat Walk through event on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Legion Stadium.

The event will feature candy and a chance for participants to win an award for “Best Costume.”

Candy donations will be accepted at the Special Olympics headquarters at 302 Willard St.

COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect for the event. Masks are required for all participants, and hand sanitizer will be provided. To better maintain social distancing, participants must stay in groups with the people they arrive with.

The event is subject to change to a drive-thru if the weather does not hold up.

To register, visit this website.