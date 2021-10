NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery that took place Thursday morning.

Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. at the Scotchman, located at 1610 US-421 North.

The robber entered the gas station, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded cash. The robber then took off out the back door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4260 or anonymously here.