The Cape Fear Fair and Expo returns this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo is making a comeback after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

This year’s fair features two new rides including the “Itsy Bitsy,” a ferris wheel with clear gondola cars and the “Skyhawk,” a ride that takes you 100 feet in the air on your stomach.

Tickets for the fair are $22. The price includes unlimited rides, parking, and access to the education areas of the fair.

Fair Manager Skip Watkins said the event is all about good, clean, safe family fun.

“We have had, by the grace of God knock on wood, this will be our 31st fair with Powers [Great American Midways] and we’ve not had one accident yet related to a ride,” Watkins said.

Gates will open at 5pm on Friday at the Wilmington International Airport. The fair will be open daily from October 29 to November 7.

For more information, visit the Cape Fear Fair website.