The Landfall Tradition to feature top collegiate female golfers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the country’s top collegiate women’s golf tournaments, The Landfall Tradition, begins today at the Country Club of Landfall’s pristine Pete Dye Course near Wrightsville Beach.

“We are blessed to have an elite field and this year is no exception,” said UNCW Head Women’s Golf Coach Cindy Ho. “There’s 11 players that are ranked in the top 100 in the world.”

This is the 19th year for the event.

“We have numerous sponsors throughout the years but our title sponsor is PolyQuest, they’re the presenting sponsor and we couldn’t do it without their support,” Ho said.

The three-day event tees off at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30.

The final round will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31, with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m.

The tournament will be contested on the Par-72, 6,150-yard rolling layout along the scenic Intracoastal Waterway near Wrightsville Beach.

“We benefit both men and women’s golf through the tournament, and we have raised so much money for scholarships and for our operating budget,” Ho said. “We so appreciate the entire support of the Country Club of Landfall.”

Admission and parking are free. Spectators should use the Eastwood Road entrance to Landfall. For more information, click here.