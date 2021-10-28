WMPO awards more than $1.4M in COVID-19 funds to four area transportation projects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Board of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) awarded more than $1 million to four area transportation projects in the region.
The funds, a total of $1,481,100, are available due to the Coronavirus Response and Recovery Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA).
The following projects will receive funding:
The Town of Navassa will receive $168,198 for the cost to complete the Navassa Park Multi-Use Path along Brooklyn Street between Water Street and Navassa Road.
The Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority (Wave Transit) will receive $273,343 for passenger amenity upgrades, including the installation of transit shelters and benches.
The City of Wilmington will receive $680,000 for the cost to design Phase 1 of the Downtown Trail.
The Town of Kure Beach will receive $359,559 for the cost to improve pedestrian access and safety at the intersection of Fort Fisher Blvd and K Avenue, including sidewalks.