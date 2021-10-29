Fall into fun with family-friendly outdoor movies

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Bring the whole family to a night filled with spooky fun at the Junior League of Wilmington “Fall Movie Night on the Lawn” Oct. 30 at Old River Farms in Burgaw.
Entrance to the event starts at 5:30 p.m. with the film “Coco” showing at 6:45 p.m. and “Hocus Pocus” beginning at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per car for one film; $40 per car for both films.
Tickets are available here
Bring blankets, chairs and dress appropriately for the weather.
Food trucks are available on site, but attendees are welcome to bring food and drinks from home.
Proceeds from the movie night support the mission of the Junior League of Wilmington (JLW) which promotes volunteerism, develops the potential of women, and improves communities through the leadership of trained volunteers.
The current focus is reducing the rate of human trafficking in the Cape Fear region.