H2GO celebrates the construction progress of its aquifer-sourced water treatment plant

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Ten years of research, planning, and development leading to a celebration. Today, H2GO is touting progress of its aquifer-sourced reverse osmosis project.

The agency conducted tours around the construction site, explaining how the water will be treated. Work on two storage tanks has been completed, but work continues on some of the incoming and outgoing lines.

When finished, the plant will manned by a staff of three, and serve more than 30,000 people.

“We’re going to take water that’s unpolluted out of the well, and we’re going to process it so that it is clean and safe to drink, and of water quality that is superior and takes a backseat to none,” said H2GO Commissioner William Beer.

Construction of the plant is expected to complete by next spring.