WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A film shot in Wilmington is making debut on the small screen Friday night.

The Hallmark Channel movie “Christmas in Harmony” will premiere at 8 p.m.

The movie filmed several scenes in downtown Wilmington with fake snow this summer, including Saint Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church, and a home in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Wilmington.



Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, and Michelle Williams all star in the movie.