Pender County teen accused of bringing gun, drugs to school

Heide Trask High School (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 17-year-old Pender County student is accused of bringing a gun and drugs to school.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was charged following an investigation regarding a possible narcotics violation on the campus of Heide Trask High School.

The teen was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of Handgun by a Minor
  • Carry a Concealed Weapon
  • Possession of Firearm on School Grounds
  • Altering of a Firearms Serial Number
  • Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver within 1000 feet of School
  • Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia