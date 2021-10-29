Pender County teen accused of bringing gun, drugs to school

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 17-year-old Pender County student is accused of bringing a gun and drugs to school.
The sheriff’s office said the teen was charged following an investigation regarding a possible narcotics violation on the campus of Heide Trask High School.
The teen was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of Handgun by a Minor
- Carry a Concealed Weapon
- Possession of Firearm on School Grounds
- Altering of a Firearms Serial Number
- Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver within 1000 feet of School
- Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia