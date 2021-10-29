Salvation Army in need of volunteers as the holidays quickly approach

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army hopes to start ringing bells outside businesses on November 12th, but the organization is reporting a shortage of volunteers for the 2nd year in a row.

The Red Kettle Campaign began in 1891, and has been a big part of the organization since then.

Cape Fear commanding officer Connie Morris says she believes some people are still weary of volunteering due to the pandemic, but adds it’s important for people to turn out this year.

“We could not help those in these 5 counties that we serve if we didn’t have normal, everyday people who want to take a step out of their house and say ‘let me help for this Christmas’,” Morris said. “We are dead in the water without them.”