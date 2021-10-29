‘Shop with a Cop’ gives 15 Wilmington kids $2,250 shopping spree

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thursday was National First Responders Day, and some children got to spend it enjoying a shopping spree with members of the Wilmington Police Department.

The Wilmington Police Athletic League (PAL) partnered with Academy Sports for Shop with a Cop. Each kid got a $150 gift card to buy athletic gear, clothes, games, and more.

- Advertisement -

Officer Kirby Kealon is the PAL coordinator. He says it’s all about connecting with the community through positive engagement.

“To see the kids smiling and picking up stuff and enjoying themselves, and helping them try on shoes, I love it,” Kealon said. “I absolutely love to see the smile on the kid’s face, the joy in their heart, it warms my heart and makes me smile. I love it, I love it.”

The event is part of an initiative to deter kids from getting involved in violence and crime.

“We talk to them about everything,” Kealon said. “We try to keep them away from the gang life, anything that might be leading them the wrong way- we try to intervene.”

Mother Stephany George says she got her children involved with pal after connecting with one of the officers patrolling her community.

“It’s been wonderful, they love it,” George said. “He’s already looking forward to play tee-ball. It’s fall and he’s already ready for the spring to play tee-ball.”

PAL has some teen nights coming up for everyone between the age of 13 and 18. The next one is November 13 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the MLK Center.