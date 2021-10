WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Ashley earned its first conference win since 2018, beating Topsail Friday night 30-8.

The players have known the progress of the program is building, but the results are showing on the field this year. They have had 2 one-score losses to conference opponents, and a 2 score loss to West Brunswick.

Regardless of losing close games, the seniors say those losses help build integrity, and help the young guys learn how to win.