WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For those in need of a ride to the polls next week, Wave Transit is offering you a free lift.

Board of Director recently voted to offer a free-fare on Election Day to remove at least one barrier for access to the local polls.

To Use the free “para-transit” or “ride-micro service”, you must schedule your ride in advance. However, you don’t need a reservation for a ride on a fixed-route bus or trolley.