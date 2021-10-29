What’s a ‘Wellness Day’?: NHC Schools explains decision

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Three area counties are giving students and staff a day off Friday, November 12. Two counties call it a ‘wellness day’.
There will be no classes the day after Veterans Day in New Hanover, Columbus, and Bladen County Schools, though Columbus County teachers will have an optional work day.
This means a four-day weekend for teachers, students and staff. New Hanover County Board of Education Vice Chair Nelson Beaulieu said they made the decision to counter burnout after the last year and a half of adjusting and responding to the pandemic.
“I think people would just like to take a moment to breathe. And the 12th gave us that opportunity coming out of the back of November 11th and allowing the students and staff to take a four day breather. And come recharged, ready for the second half.”
Beaulieu said the board made the decision early enough for parents to hopefully make childcare arrangements.