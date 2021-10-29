What’s a ‘Wellness Day’?: NHC Schools explains decision

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Three area counties are giving students and staff a day off Friday, November 12. Two counties call it a ‘wellness day’.

There will be no classes the day after Veterans Day in New Hanover, Columbus, and Bladen County Schools, though Columbus County teachers will have an optional work day.

- Advertisement -

This means a four-day weekend for teachers, students and staff. New Hanover County Board of Education Vice Chair Nelson Beaulieu said they made the decision to counter burnout after the last year and a half of adjusting and responding to the pandemic.

“I think people would just like to take a moment to breathe. And the 12th gave us that opportunity coming out of the back of November 11th and allowing the students and staff to take a four day breather. And come recharged, ready for the second half.”

Beaulieu said the board made the decision early enough for parents to hopefully make childcare arrangements.