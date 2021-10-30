Hundreds of people attend Leland’s annual Trunk or Treat

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Today hundreds of people flocked to Founders Park in Leland, for the town’s annual trunk or treat.
Many local businesses, non-profit organizations, and community groups gave out candy from their decorated car trunks.
Some cars were decorated following themes like Minecraft, Candyland, and Cruella De Vil & the 101 Dalmatians.
Many people attending the trunk or treat dressed in costumes. Two children shared what they enjoyed about the alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.
“I got to see really scary things, and I got a lot of candy,” said Ashton Merrick.
“That you can do fun things and you get lots of candy,” said Danaca Starr.
Trunk or treaters also had the opportunity to take a step inside an ambulance and fire truck after receiving their candy.