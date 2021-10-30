Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development hosts a breast cancer and COVID-19 awareness tea

PENDER COUNTY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Today community members gathered in front of Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development’s office in Burgaw, for a breast cancer and COVID-19 awareness tea.

Mt. Calvary’s community health workers team hosted the breast cancer and COVID-19 awareness tea to connect Pender County residents with resources. Attendees were able speak with representatives from a health insurance provider, non-profit “Going Beyond the Pink”, that offers support to breast cancer patients and survivors, and had a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mt. Calvary’s president, Jimmy Tate, and executive director Lisa Robinson, spoke to the importance of the event.

“It’s all about bringing attention to awareness, not only to breast cancer, but COVID also, because the two have impacted almost everybody. When you really think about it, if not directly, indirectly. We know someone who’s battling or have battled, and we just wanted to bring awareness up in our rural areas to let people know about resources,” said Lisa Robinson, Mt. Calvary’s executive director.

Robinson’s 11-year-old daughter stood beside her to light a candle at the tea, honoring those who have been impacted by breast cancer or COVID-19.

“It meant a lot to me, because my grandmother, she had breast cancer and the day before she passed away my mom had found out she was having me. So, it means a lot to me,” said Johnna Robinson, executive director Lisa Robinson’s daughter.

Breast cancer survivors spoke at the event about their journey battling breast cancer, emphasizing the importance of community events like the tea.

“My hope in sharing that is to encourage people, –that I know that while it’s a horrible diagnosis to receive, to walk boldly in your faith, and to go ahead and connect with community members, family, friends, and to go ahead and connect with those resources that are available,” said Cecilia Patino, Mt. Calvary community health worker & breast cancer survivor.

“This event was much needed, so people can really be aware, know what they need to do for early detection and prevention,” said Jacqueline McLeod, breast cancer survivor.