The 5th Quarter October 29, 2021

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The regular season is done, and many area teams are advancing to the playoffs.
Find out how your teams did tonight!
- Advertisement -
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The regular season is done, and many area teams are advancing to the playoffs.
Find out how your teams did tonight!
Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, report it! We'd love to hear from you.
We live, work and play right here in the Cape Fear. We're your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We're the most trusted source for way more local news.
Download the WWAY News and StormTrack 3 Weather Apps on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.