UNCW hosts annual ‘Cape Fear Heart Walk’, raising thousands for the American Heart Association

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people laced up their walking shoes Saturday, taking part in the annual ‘Cape Fear Heart Walk’, held on the campus of UNCW.

The walk began at Veterans Hall, and wound 3 miles around the campus, helping to raise thousands of dollars for the American Heart Association.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide.

Many of those who participated in the walk say they take park each year in honor of someone they know.

“It’s all family members,” walker Robert Smith said. “That’s the issue with our hearts is that it affects everyone. Some of our families, we’ve got multiple people who have been affected by heart disease of one form or another.”

Smith says he has been doing the walk for 5 years, and plans to continue the annual walk for years to come.