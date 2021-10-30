Wilmington Farmer’s Market ‘Autumn Farm Festival’ provides variety of fresh produce options

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Farmer’s Market held its ‘Autumn Farm Festival’ on Saturday, providing a wide variety of fresh produce from local farms.

The festival featured many vendors, who say they make sure to set up their stands every single week, rain or shine.

This week is ‘eat sweet restaurant week’, celebrating NC sweet potatoes, which can be found around the market certain times of the year.

One vendor says there are a number of benefits to buying your food from the farmer’s market.

“The more and more you can support the small, local farmers, the more food-secure we’ll be as a community,” vendor Kyle Stenersen said. “You know where to get food when you need to get food. It’s just a real smart thing to do. It’s also a great way to infuse money into the local economy.”

The market is open year-round, every Saturday from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm.