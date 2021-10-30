Wilmington police investigating incident involving a gun at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A verbal altercation led to a man pulling out a gun in a restaurant Friday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at The Melting Pot in Mayfaire Town Center. According to Wilmington Police, two males were arguing in the restaurant when one pulled a gun out.

No shots were fired and both males fled the scene before police arrived. WPD interviewed several witnesses and the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3600