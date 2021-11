CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — It has been another frustrating weekend for passengers after American Airlines canceled dozens of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and hundreds across the country.

On Friday, American canceled 342 flights and 548 flights on Saturday. That accounts for about 17% of its flight schedule.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, American Airlines said out of 5,180 total flights for the day, it canceled 794, or 15.3%. 112 departures were canceled Sunday.

