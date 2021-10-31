Coastal Christian volleyball climbs over hurdles from previous years; win state championship at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Down 2-0 to Asheville Christian Academy, Coach Dudley Raye admits their confidence was a little shaken.

“But that’s what they do. Every tough game we lose the first two. Game 3 4 and 5 we just take it. And they played so well. I’m grateful they played well and they won. That’s how they needed to win.

- Advertisement -

The Centurions dropped the first two sets to the Lions. Both games were very close, 25-23 and 25-19. It would take a historic comeback to secure set 3 and 4, forcing a tiebreak set, and dominating it.

“You never say you want to go to 5 games. You always want to win in 3. But the ones you remember are going 5.”

The Centurions seniors have never lost on their home court, and Saturday would be no different.

Coach Ray also remembered their season long goal – a state championship. Saturday, 31 wins later, they did it. Hang the banner – Coastal Christian Volleyball 2021 North Carolina NCISAA State Champions.