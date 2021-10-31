Crowds rush to Long Leaf Park for a fall food truck rodeo

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today a local park drew the attention of many, with more than 18 food trucks participating in a food truck rodeo.

The food truck rodeo in Long Leaf Park was hosted by the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County. Event attendees were able to walk around to different food trucks, all selling an array of foods ranging from savory entrees to desserts, and enjoy music played live. A portion of proceeds from the event will go to New Hanover County’s parks.

“It’s awesome that we get community support. The parks and recreation department needs volunteer moneys for some of the side projects we’re trying to accomplish, and this is a great way for people to come out and take advantage of the great weather, and the park itself, and still support our community,” said Tony Pagrabs, Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County board member.

The next food truck rodeo hosted by the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County is scheduled to take place next spring.