Families enjoy trick-or-treating on Halloween

LELAND, NC (WWAY) —On Sunday evening, families across the Cape Fear region sported creative costumes this Halloween. WWAY visited one local neighborhood in Leland with trick-or-treaters on the search for candy.
Around 6 pm, groups of families began to walk excitedly to their neighbors decorated doorsteps to trick or treat.
Last year in the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC advised against traditional trick or treating. This year in September, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said trick-or-treating would be safe. Walensky encouraged people to enjoy the holiday in smaller groups.