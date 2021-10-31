Families enjoy trick-or-treating on Halloween

LELAND, NC (WWAY) —On Sunday evening, families across the Cape Fear region sported creative costumes this Halloween. WWAY visited one local neighborhood in Leland with trick-or-treaters on the search for candy.

Around 6 pm, groups of families began to walk excitedly to their neighbors decorated doorsteps to trick or treat.

- Advertisement -

Last year in the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC advised against traditional trick or treating. This year in September, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said trick-or-treating would be safe. Walensky encouraged people to enjoy the holiday in smaller groups.