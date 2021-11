BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County will expand EMS coverage following a vote by county commissioners on Monday.

According to county documents, population growth is impacting calls for service with a 14 percent increase compared to last year.

This equals an expected 3,000 additional calls for service this year.

Commissioners approved the addition of eight new positions and two new peak load EMS units.

The estimated cost is $960,047.

