Dosher appoints new Chief Medical Officer

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital announced that Board-certified family medicine physician G. Thomas Holland, MD, has been appointed as the organization’s Chief Medical Officer.

The hospital says Dr. Holland will transition into this role, where he will work closely with Dosher Medical Staff leaders and other physicians to expand hospital and community health initiatives, upon Dr. Brad Hilaman’s retirement this fall.

Dr. Holland, who has served as a staff physician at Dosher Memorial Hospital for over 23 years, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency at the Charleston Naval Hospital in South Carolina.

Dr. Holland was Chief of Staff at Dosher from 2009-2011, served as the Director of the Dosher Skilled Nursing Center from 2000-2013, was a member of the Dosher Medical Executive Committee for six years, and is currently serving as the Chair of the hospital’s Credentials Committee.

Dr. Holland is a volunteer physician and past Medical Director of New Hope Clinic in Boiling Spring Lakes and played a key role in establishing the primary care clinic on Oak Island which is now part of the Dosher medical practice network.

“Dr. Holland has been a very active member of our medical staff for over two decades, serving in several leadership positions, and he is the right physician to provide strategic direction for the future of our organization,” said Dosher CEO and CMO Dr. Brad Hilaman.

Lynda Stanley, President of Dosher Memorial Hospital, said, “Dr. Holland has been a champion of our patients, community, and our hospital. We have unreserved confidence that he will provide medical oversight and program development that is fully aligned with the core values of our organization.”

Dr. Holland, a primary care provider at Dosher Medical-Oak Island, will continue to treat patients through November 30, 2021. Patients of Dr. Holland may request to establish themselves with another physician within the Dosher provider network who is currently accepting new patients or find another provider of their choice. For assistance, patients may call Dr. Holland’s office at 910-278-6414, or the Dosher Medical Care Coordination Center at 910-454-4670.

Read more about Dosher health and wellness services at Dosher.org.