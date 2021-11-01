New Hanover County leaders approve 1898 declaration, new building height restrictions

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, making a historic declaration and making changes to construction rules.

The board officially declaring the month of November will be a period of mourning, commemoration, and reflection, as we near the 123rd anniversary of the 1898 massacre.

- Advertisement -

“All of the individuals who have been a part of it, who have been working on 1898 for 20 plus years, this is kind of the culmination of all of their hard work and now continuous efforts so we can remember this every November, and not just remember it, but learn from it,” said Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson.

The declaration recognizes that white supremacists forced African Americans out of the county following a contested election and killed countless others.

Thompson says several free events are planned over the next two weeks with the goal of educating the community.

“Not necessarily to feel bad, but to look at what happened so we won’t repeat it again,” Thompson said. “It was horrific, but we need to pull up the mantle and move forward.”

Commission chair Julia Olson-Boseman says another goal is to end racial division in the county.

“I think it’s really important that we recognize what happened in the past,” Olson- Boseman said. “When I was in the state senate I had the pleasure of being appointed to the 1898 commission, replacing Senator Luther Jordan, and to be honest that’s the first time I ever even knew 1898 happened and I’ve lived here all my life.”

Also at the meeting, commissioners approving changes to development restrictions.

Buildings as tall as four or even five stories can now be built in residential multi-family-zoned districts.

In regional business districts, the maximum height has been increased from 40 to 50 feet. Hotels and motels can be 100 feet.

The text amendment also calls for further setbacks from property lines.

“Just trying to get more density in and more mixed-use developments is I think what we’re trying to do,” Olson-Boseman said. “We like to see them built where you can get to all the services right there.”

You can find out more about the land development code changes here.

You can find out about 1898 events here.