Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint after meeting on dating app

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint after meeting her on a dating app, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Garrett Christopher Rogers, 23, used a dating app to connect with a woman and arranged to meet with her at the Walmart in Leland on Sunday.

He picked her up from the Walmart and they drove to Fort Fisher, NHSO say. That’s when he reportedly forced her to perform several sex acts and ultimately raped her at gunpoint.

While driving north on Carolina Beach Road, the sheriff’s office says the victim was able to get away from Rogers in the 6400 block of Carolina Beach Road and call 911.

Rogers was arrested on Monday at his Leland home and is in the New Hanover County jail.

He is charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree rape, and three counts of first degree sexual offense. He is being held under a $2 million bond.

His first court appearance is on Tuesday.