South Carolina radio station starts non-stop Christmas music

GREENVILLE, SC (WPDE) — A radio station in Upstate South Carolina is already in the Christmas spirit the day after Halloween.
Audacy announced Magic 98.9 has switched to a continuous, all-holiday music format until the new year.
That station said they have been known as the Christmas music station for years and are proud to oblige by bringing free holiday happiness with non-stop Christmas music all season long.
The station can be listened to online, on a mobile device or on the go with the Audacy app.