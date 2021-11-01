Wilmington mayoral candidates give final appeal to voters before Election Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is just hours away from making some decisions, which is why Wilmington mayoral candidates are asking locals to vote on Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor Bill Saffo and challenger former Mayor Harper Peterson are running for Wilmington mayor this year.

Both men have strong resumes for the job. Saffo has been elected mayor seven times. Peterson has been Wilmington’s mayor and a North Carolina state senator.

Both gave a final appeal to registered voters on Monday.

“It’s always important to exercise your right to vote as a citizen of this country,” Saffo said. “I represent the city, I believe, well. I am a consensus builder. I work hard to bring people together. My priorities will be transportation, affordable housing, protecting the environment.”

“We have a clear choice with regard to our city and its future,” Harper said. “We could remain on the present course, which I think is a bit complacent. We’re losing the charm, the characteristics, the exceptionalism that we think when we think about Wilmington. And I think I provide a different path.”

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.