Barbee beats Wilcox for mayor; Town council sees familiar face along with newcomer

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach has a new mayor: Lynn Barbee.

Barbee, who is currently on the town council, racked up 1,040 votes while opponent and former mayor Dan Wilcox had 731 votes.

Current mayor LeAnn Pierce announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection, but instead plans to run for New Hanover County commissioner.

Two seats were up for the town council. Former mayor Joe Benson and Mike Hoffer got the most votes. Other council candidates included Vincent Losito, Matt Dunn, and Deb LeCompte.

Benson: 862 votes

Hoffer: 847 votes

LeCompte: 818 votes

Dunn: 635 votes

Losito: 265 votes

These votes are not official until the votes are canvassed.