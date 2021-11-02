Bill Saffo keeps longtime seat as Wilmington mayor

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Longtime Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo will keep his seat. He beat out his opponent Harper Peterson with more than 60 percent of the votes.

Saffo, who was appointed mayor in 2006, is the longest serving mayor in Wilmington’s history. His 2017 win broke the record of Walter H. Blair, who served for 11 years from 1926 to 1937.

Saffo has been elected mayor seven times. Peterson has been Wilmington’s mayor and a North Carolina state senator.

Bill Saffo received 12,927 votes and Peterson got 7,267 votes.

These votes are not official until the votes are canvassed.