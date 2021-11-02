Brunswick County updates face mask policy for county buildings

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County government buildings and facilities, including libraries, will no longer require face masks for employees and visitors starting next week.

However, face coverings will remain required in county clinical settings that offer health care services as required under federal regulations.

According to a news release from Brunswick County, the updated policy takes into account declining trends in new cases and testing positivity rates among Brunswick County residents.

The county says vaccination trends continue to rise, with 62% of residents vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59% considered fully vaccinated—one of the higher vaccination rates in our region and state.

This updated policy is for county government buildings only. Other organizations within Brunswick County may have their own face covering policies in place. Individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are still encouraged to wear face coverings in all public settings per CDC and NCDHHS health guidance.