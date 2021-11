WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy will soon be working around Wrightsville Beach.

The power company will be conducting routine trimming of trees and vegetation that have the potential to impact power lines on the island.

Work is scheduled to begin November 8.

Duke Energy’s plan when they last trimmed the trees was to return for maintenance on a 5 to 7 year schedule. The tree trimming process and expected outcome should be similar to the work completed in 2015.