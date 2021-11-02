Joe Pat Hatem unofficially reelected as Southport Mayor

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Joe Pat Hatem will serve a second term as Southport’s Mayor.

According to the Brunswick County Board of Election’s unofficial tally, Hatem received nearly 63 percent of votes, nearly twice the amount challenger Rebecca Kelley received.

Hatem, excited about the results, said he was ready to get back to work.

“This is one of the best days in Southport. Election Day. And I’m just so thrilled that the people of Southport have turned out and they made a statement that they want to keep the beauty and the charm of Southport, while doing the things that we need to do for the 21st century,” said Hatem.

Kelley, Hatem’s challenger said she would not stop attempting to better Southport.

“I gave it my all, and I’m not going to let my supporters down. I will not disappear and go away. It’s just a matter of helping frame the conversation on one side of the table or the other so to speak,” she responded.