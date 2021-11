LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Off-year elections are often noted for low interest and few voters at the polls, but many voting location are seeing long lines.

The Leland Cultural Arts Center saw dozens of people waiting in line this afternoon, after no wait time this morning.

- Advertisement -

Many people say they are surprised, but excited to see such a large turnout for a non-presidential election.

Voting remains open until 7:30 tonight.