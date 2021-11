WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A moped driver is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Wilmington Monday night, police say.

The Wilmington Police Department says an SUV was turning westbound on Oleander Drive when it collided with a moped that was traveling eastbound.

The moped driver was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on if any charges were filed.