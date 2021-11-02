Pet Pals: 6-month-old Lab mix is looking for his forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s Pet Pal is a 6-month-old Lab mix named Titan who is in need of a forever home.

According to staff at the New Hanover County Animal Shelter he is very energetic and loving. He is best suited for a family who has a very active life style.

- Advertisement -

Titan does need more training but is driven to learn quickly by food.

If your interested in adopting Titan, adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70