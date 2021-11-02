UNCW College of Health and Human Services gets $100K grant to aid funding for human cadaver lab

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW College of Health and Human Services has received a $100,000 grant from the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation South East Area Health Education Center Legacy Fund to help support the construction of an on-campus human cadaver laboratory.



The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation SEAHEC Education Legacy Fund grant, in combination with a gift received from the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation and two private gifts secured during Like No Other: The Campaign for UNCW, will fund the lab, said CHHS founding dean and professor Charles Hardy.



“We are thrilled with the collaboration amongst these funders in supporting innovative facilities like the cadaver lab that will enhance high-impact learning opportunities for students, support future degree programs, and offer continuing education and professional development opportunities to health professionals in southeastern North Carolina,” said Hardy.



The 2,789 square-foot lab, located in the Anatomy and Physiology Suite in Veterans Hall, combines the traditional practice for teaching anatomy with 21st-century technology. UNCW says it will benefit students in the health and applied human sciences programs and pre-health professions.



While state investments provided the funding for the construction of Veterans Hall, philanthropic investments created this unique space. No other human cadaver laboratory exists in southeastern North Carolina.



CHHS officials plan to collaborate with other academic institutions to provide opportunities for health sciences students in the region to access to this resource.



SEAHEC is a nonprofit organization created in 1972 to bring medical care services to rural communities. The organization partners with New Hanover Regional Medical Center and serves Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover and Pender counties. As one of the nine area health education centers located across the state, SEAHEC collaborates with many organizations to provide training, education and resources.