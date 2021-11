BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Village of Bald Head Island wants to take control of the operations of the ferry transportation system after determining the transportation authority’s proposal to operate the ferry was not in the best interest of the island.

To do so, residents needed to approve a $54-million bond referendum. They did that Tuesday night.

58 percent of voters said “yes” and nearly 42 percent voted no.

