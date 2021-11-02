Waddell rides past competition, incumbents win back seats for Wilmington city council

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There were three Wilmington city council seats up for grabs.
It was a fairly close race and two of the three winners in Tuesday night’s race were incumbents.
Newcomer Luke Waddell managed to get the most support with more than 9,500 votes.
Incumbents Clifford Barnett and Charlie Rivenbark both won reelection.
Waddell: 9,806 votes
Rivenbark: 9,480 votes
Barnett: 9,096 votes
Lawler: 8, 854 votes
Uzcategui: 7,094 votes
White: 6,760 votes
Ulmer: 4,588 votes
Brookins: 1,708 votes
These votes are not official until the votes are canvassed.