OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Incumbent Ken Thomas was facing challenger Liz White to be the mayor of Oak Island in this year’s election.

White surpassed Thomas by more than 900 votes. White received 2,049 votes and Thomas had 1,136 votes.

Last year, Thomas was criticized for a sexy mermaid mural on his home.

These votes are not official until the votes are canvassed.