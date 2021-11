WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting on Halloween.

The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to a call about a person shot in the Breezewood Drive area around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Police say one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after another man shot him when the victim opened his door.

No one has been arrested for the incident.

If you know any information, call 911.