Arrest made in St. Andrews Dr. Shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on St. Andrews Drive that injured one person.

21-year-old Javante McAllister-Sanders was arrested November 2 by the Safe Streets Task Force.

- Advertisement -

On August 17, officers were called the St. Andrews Reserve apartment complex. A person was found with at least one gunshot would and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by a friend who was visiting.

Sanders been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Discharge Firearm in an Enclosure. He is being held in the New Hanover County Jail with no bond.