Dozens of people gather in 1898 Memorial Park to learn the history behind the park’s namesake

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today dozens of people gathered in 1898 memorial park downtown for a history lesson.

The city’s parks and rec department holding a “Wilmington History 101” lunchtime session on the massacre and coup d’etat.

The 45-minute lesson is one of many events happening over the next week to commemorate the 123 anniversary of the tragic event. Today local activist Sonya Patrick gave details about the event’s history, and answered questions attendees had.

“A lot of people don’t know, and then some people, you know they do know, but there’s still questions that they have, and that’s what we’re here for, to answer those questions and let them know there are resources out there about 1898,” said Sonya Patrick, activist.

Also in remembrance of the 1898 massacre and coup d’etat, a hike will be held November 18. There will be other events held over the next few days through November 10.