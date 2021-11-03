New Hanover Co. kids could get COVID-19 vaccine as early as Thursday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Children in New Hanover County could begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Thursday after the Centers for Disease Control gave the final go-ahead for providers to begin administering it on Tuesday.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced it recommended children get the vaccine on Tuesday after the Federal Drug Administration approved emergency use authorization for a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age group last week.

“Protocols were followed, no shortcuts were taken,” New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner said. “It is a safe and effective vaccine. If the benefits didn’t outweigh the risks, then the FDA would not have given it emergency use authorization.”

Following the CDC director’s recommendation on Tuesday, Turner said people were showing up at the Department of Health and Human Services ready to vaccine their kids on Wednesday morning but they’re still waiting for the final green light from the state of North Carolina.

“We need to have the standing order because our nurse’s licenses are very important to us, so we need to have a standing order in place before we start administering the vaccine. That’s our practice,” Turner said.

New Hanover County received 900 doses earlier this week. Turner anticipates the standing order will come down from the state level by the end of the day on Wednesday, meaning they could start administering the vaccines as early as Thursday at their site in the Belk wing at Independence Mall.

“It’s going to give your child a better chance that if they got exposed to covid to either not get covid or to have a much less severe case of covid, less chance of ending up in the hospital, and less chance of poor outcomes,” Turner said. “I would encourage families to please get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.”

WWAY reached out to all counties in our viewing area. Pender County said they have received their shipment and hope to begin rolling out the vaccine by Friday, following the standing order and waiting for the vaccines to show up in their inventory system.

Brunswick County said they plan to release their plans once the standing order comes from the state.

We have not yet heard back from Bladen and Columbus Counties.

For more information on where you or your children can get the vaccine, visit the NCDHHS website.