Public affairs expert on 2021 election turnout

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Nearly 24 percent of registered voters in New Hanover County showed up at the polls for the 2021 municipal election.

Since 2015’s 11 percent turnout, voting in local elections has increased consistently.

- Advertisement -

UNCW Public and International Affairs Assistant Professor Nadine Gibson said that could be for several reasons. According to Gibson, affordable housing and growth have been a divisive issue in Wilmington. On top of that, more people are getting used to voting early because of the pandemic. Gibson said the past couple elections could also have something to do with it.

“Given the past two federal level elections in 2018 and 2020, there was high turnout there. Voting has now become more of a habit. So they’re used to doing that,” Gibson said.

Gibson believes one reason voters often don’t come out for municipal elections is that they are nonpartisan, meaning political parties aren’t listed on the ballot. That means more research is required before deciding who to vote for.