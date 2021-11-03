Snow forecast prompts closure of parts of Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Officials say portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina are closed in advance of a forecast of winter weather.

In a Facebook post, parkway officials say areas in the higher elevations are most at risk into Thursday morning. The Charlotte Observer reports the closure came after Mount Mitchell State Park, which is on the parkway, closed due to snow and ice.



Parkway officials say the road closures will remain in effect until crews assess road conditions on Thursday morning as weather allows.

- Advertisement -

A list shows the parkway is blocked between mile marker 411 and mile marker 469, south of Asheville.