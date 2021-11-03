Team of the Week: Whiteville Wolfpack

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – When we first covered this years’ Wolfpack team in August, the squad’s goal was clear – they wanted to compete for a state championship.

“With this group of seniors, I have high expectations for them. Our kids know our goals are always going to be county, conference and state champions,” said head coach Jarrett Price during August two-a-day practices.

Now, in November, they have secured two of those three goals. and are 4 wins away from the first state title for Whiteville since 1987.

This is coach Price’s 4th year at the helm of the Wolfpack football team, and this group of seniors is the first class he’s seen all the way through.

“I can’t say enough about the time in the practice field. the classroom, and the weight room, the dedication that the group has put in to this program,” said Price.

The group did not find success overnight. going 22-9 during their first three seasons on campus. That is winning football, but not the standard that they had set for each other. Now that they are six wins away from being enshrined as champions, the players say the end goal is in their sights.

“To me, I feel we are the best in the state. In 2A, I don’t think anybody can touch us. Especially if we play at the ability that we can, I just know nobody can beat us. We’re gunna prove it,” said senior outside linebacker Daejuan Thompson.

“Just since my freshman year, we’ve built relationships,” said senior offensive tackle Jude. “It’s not on the field, it’s off the field, and you bring it on the field. When you have a good relationship with your time, you can win games. If you can be together, and work together, it’s like a chain. If one link is broken, it’s not going to hold. I am confident that we are coming in to the playoffs undefeated. We just have to take it one step at a time like a staircase.”

The pack have 17 seniors. From speaking to a lot of them, it’s a tight group. They practice hard and compete, but say as soon as practice is over, they are all family. That bond is something Thompson says drives them to be even greater.

“We got a big senior group. I’ve been with those boys forever. We want to win state. And we are going to try our best to. They mean a lot to me, I wouldn’t trade none of my teammates for everybody. Because the friendship and bond we have together … you can’t beat it.”

The wolfpack host Camden County for the first round on Friday.