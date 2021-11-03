What’s next? Election winners and runners up on their plans going forward

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One day after the unofficial municipal election results, winners are setting the groundwork for a new term, while candidates who didn’t make the cut are planning how to contribute outside of political office.

Winning more than 17 percent of the votes, Wilmington City Council front runner Luke Waddell said the results are still sinking in.

- Advertisement -

“It’s not a burden, but it’s something that’s heavy on my heart that I want to make sure I prove myself worthy of that support,” Waddell said.

The 33-year-old ran on a platform of economic prosperity, responsible growth, and an end to violent crimes. Waddell said he focused on reaching out to both sides of the aisle.

“And I think we brought a really positive message,” he continued. “And it resounded throughout the entire city. We weren’t just going to a small segment of our city. We will represent every person in our city.”

Harper Peterson, the mayoral runner up said he ran for the under-represented in our region. Now that he’s not holding or running for political office, he plans to continue his environmental work and support other candidates with similar values.

“It doesn’t have to be me,” Peterson said. “There are other good messengers and proponents out there that I would love to support. And we have a younger generation, generations that I think should step up.”

Now the voting is over, re-elected councilman Clifford Barnett hopes to get back to work on affordable housing, infrastructure, and stopping violence.

“Making our streets safe. You know, with things happening in our community, that we all need to be a part of to make work,” he said.

Barnett said he was thankful for yet another term to represent and hopefully better Wilmington.

“Thank you all for being actively involved in the voting process. Thank you for the opportunity to serve, and I look forward to doing all we can together to make our city a better place to live.”

Typically council members won’t take office until votes are fully canvassed by the board of election. Charlie Rivenbark will also rejoin the city council, with Bill Saffo elected for an eighth term as Wilmington’s mayor.